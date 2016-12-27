Recent News

People's Choice: 2016 Year in Review not a happy stroll down Memory Lane
by Kyra Hoggan on Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 7:53pm

Determining which were the most important stories of 2016 is a very subjective task – I, for example,  would have placed the tragic, untimely death of business owner and statesman Kevin Chernoff – and the subsequent city council by-election - at the very top of the list. Others, however, might have named the new bike paths, or the controversy at Blueberry Community School, or the very contentious parcel tax introduced by city council this year.

Kootenay Lake Fishing Report — Great Start to 2017

by Contributor on 09 Jan 2017
Holiday fun was spent on the lake says Kerry Reed of Reel Adventures Sportfishing. — Submitted photo

New Year. New Fishing Report from Kerry Reed of Reel Adventures Sportfishing.

Kerry says he spent most of the the holidays on the water with lots of friends in town looking to get out and do something different.  And the fish co-operated as well with some great days for fishing.

Here's what's on tap for January.

Fire department reports second busiest year on record

by Kyra Hoggan on 04 Jan 2017
Fire department reports second busiest year on record

The Castlegar Fire Department has released its 2016 statistics showing the second-busiest year on record with 903 calls for service, according to deputy fire chief Sam Lattanzio.

“If you look at our call volume over the years, it’s been steadily increasing,” Lattanzio said, adding the busiest year, 2015, saw an anomalous spike of 933 calls for a couple of reasons. “There was the wind storm on June 29 – it was a significant event that resulted in 40 to 45 calls for service in a single day, with downed trees and powerlines.”

21 flu-related deaths at IH care facilities, outbreaks in Trail and Castlegar

by Trail Champion on 04 Jan 2017
21 flu-related deaths at IH care facilities, outbreaks in Trail and Castlegar

Influenza outbreaks are plaguing longterm care facilities in the Interior Health region, including ones in Castlegar and Trail, according to Pamela De Bruin, IH manager for Communicable Diseases and Immunization Programs.

Restrictions and Delays at Northport Bridge

by Rossland Telegraph on 08 Jan 2017
The bridge at Northport

The 1500-foot-long bridge at Northport  on State Route 25, five miles south of the US-Canada border,  is open to single-lane, alternating  traffic only,  with no over-legal-weight or wide-load vehicles permitted; restrictions are in force 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and are expected to remain in place for up to six months.

Fentanyl a growing problem with more overdose deaths in Kootenay-Boundary in 2016

by Timothy Schafer on 05 Jan 2017
IH said fentanyl problem is growing more common in the Kootenay-Boundary region, and it increased in 2016. — Photo courtesy Creative Commons

The deadly problem with fentanyl overdoses grew in 2016 in the Kootenay-Boundary, but it is still lower than the regional and provincial rate, says an Interior Health official.

Gillian Frosst, epidemiologist with Interior Health, said the fentanyl problem is growing more common in the Kootenay-Boundary region, and it increased in 2016.

Cold, cough and influenza season has arrived in Interior Health

by Interior Health... on 02 Jan 2017
If your symptoms are getting worse or you are not recovering, call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 for medical advice.

It’s that time of year where sniffles, sneezes, and other ailments seem to be lurking around every corner.

In most healthy people, influenza symptoms such as headache, fever, coughing and sneezing and sore throat can last five to seven days. These symptoms are best treated at home by resting, drinking lots of fluids, and taking medicine to lower a fever.
 
Anyone suffering from influenza symptoms should minimize contact with others by staying home from work, school and holiday gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading infection to others.

B.C. extends free HPV coverage to boys

by Contributor on 08 Jan 2017
The program is being expanded to Grade 6 Boys to improve protection against a range of HPV-caused cancers that affect both females and males.

Beginning this September, British Columbia will become the latest province to provide the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to boys, as part of B.C.’s publicly funded immunization program, Health Minister Terry Lake announced Friday.

“We need to do everything we can to help girls and boys grow up to be healthy adults,” said Lake.

First step after BCTF's landmark court win sees Province provides $50 million to hire teachers

by Nelson Daily Staff on 05 Jan 2017
Hopefully the winner in Thursday's announcement will be the students in the classroom. — Photo courtesy BC Government website

Surprisingly, two sides that have battled tooth and nail for more than a decade have reached an agreement to inject some life, and much needed funding, into the public school system.

The BC Teachers Federation has reached agreement with the BC Public School Employers' Association and government on an interim measure to immediately create more than 1,000 new teaching positions — 1,100 according to the Liberal government — while discussions continue on full restoration of teachers' unconstitutionally stripped collective agreement language. 