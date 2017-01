Recent News

by Kyra Hoggan on 31 Dec 2016

A single vehicle accident Dec. 23 has police reminding motorists not to use cruise control in current weather conditions.

Deputy fire chief Sam Lattanzio said the call came in at 11:22 a.m. to attend a single-vehicle roll over on Hwy 3A near the airport.

“The ambulance was already on scene – the vehicle had rolled down the bank off the southbound lane, and the occupant was trapped inside,” Lattanzio said. “We determined the level of urgency – the patient appeared to be stable and conscious, with no real life-threatening issues.”