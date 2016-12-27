Recent News

by Kirsten Hildebrand on 10 Jan 2017

Strive for success at Selkirk College while enjoying unforgettable college life.

That’s the goal of 21-year-old Calgary native Bryanne Mcelroy. She packed up her snowboard and moved to the West Kootenay, a new Selkirk College student wanting a strong education to support her goal of starting her own business while enjoying epic powder days in her off time.

“I always wanted to move to a mountain town and when I visited here, I realized this was it,” says Mcelroy. “The snow was so good, unreal, I loved it.”