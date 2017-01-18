Recent News

by Kyra Hoggan on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 1:51pm

A coalition of downtown business owners wants a $40,000 feasibility study for a pedestrian/bicycle bridge spanning the Columbia River between Selkirk College and Zuckerberg Island.

At its regular meeting Monday night, city council was asked to contribute $10,000 to the initiative. Presenter Jackie Letkeman told council that CBT has offered a verbal commitment to fund half the study, while Selkirk College would add a “modest contribution”.

Also presenting on behalf of the group was Dr. Sandy Battista, owner of Head to Toe Holistic Health Clinic.