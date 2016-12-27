Recent News

by Interior Health... on 02 Jan 2017
It’s that time of year where sniffles, sneezes, and other ailments seem to be lurking around every corner.
In most healthy people, influenza symptoms such as headache, fever, coughing and sneezing and sore throat can last five to seven days. These symptoms are best treated at home by resting, drinking lots of fluids, and taking medicine to lower a fever.
Anyone suffering from influenza symptoms should minimize contact with others by staying home from work, school and holiday gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading infection to others.