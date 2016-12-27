Recent News

by Kyra Hoggan on 04 Jan 2017

The Castlegar Fire Department has released its 2016 statistics showing the second-busiest year on record with 903 calls for service, according to deputy fire chief Sam Lattanzio.

“If you look at our call volume over the years, it’s been steadily increasing,” Lattanzio said, adding the busiest year, 2015, saw an anomalous spike of 933 calls for a couple of reasons. “There was the wind storm on June 29 – it was a significant event that resulted in 40 to 45 calls for service in a single day, with downed trees and powerlines.”