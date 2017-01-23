Recent News

In the first 11 months of 2016, more than 5.1 million international visitors arrived in British Columbia, a 12.2% increase over the same time frame in 2015.
The latest numbers from Statistics Canada show that from January to November 2016, a total of 5,143,414 international visitors arrived in B.C. to date last year, for an increase of 546,632 over 2015. The same visitor numbers show in November 2016, a 13.1% increase in international visitor arrivals over November 2015, showing a total of 31,675 more visitors.