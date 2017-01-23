Marchers from across the region join Castlegar's Women's March on Washington
by Kyra Hoggan on Monday, January 23, 2017 - 3:22pm

Marchers from Castlegar, Trail, Nelson, Rossland, Salmo and the Slocan Valley came together in Castlegar Saturday morning for the Women’s March on Washington, organized by Cara-Lee Malange, community education coordinator with the Mir Centre for Peace.

 Malange said she was delighted at the turn-out for the event.

read more

Recent News

Fundraiser to Save Kinnaird Bluffs

by Contributor on 25 Jan 2017
in
Reel Rock film tour is coming to Nelson January 30th.

For the first time ever the Cube Climbing Centre and The Association of West Kootenay Rock Climbers (TAWKROC) have joined forces to bring the annual Reel Rock film tour to Nelson, British Columbia.

The event, which showcases five rock climbing and mountaineering films from around the world, will be held at the Civic Theatre on Monday, January 30th at 7 p.m. and all proceeds will go towards the Save Kinnaird Bluffs fund.

MISSING: Police seek help finding Pass Creek woman

by Castlegar Source on 25 Jan 2017
in
MISSING: Police seek help finding Pass Creek woman
The Castlegar RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 54-year-old woman who left her home in Pass Creek yesterday and has not returned. Police have learned that Darilee Nolie was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. yesterday when she was given a ride to the Crescent Valley Bridge. She was believed to be hitc hiking towards Slocan Park, but this hasn't been confirmed.
 
Nolie is described as:  5'4" tall, weighing approx 220 pounds. She is Aboriginal.

Saints take show on the road following 6-1 rout of UVic

by Kirsten Hildebrand on 24 Jan 2017
in
Sporting the team’s retro jersey to mark Selkirk College’s 50th anniversary, Saints defenceman Garrett Halls carries the puck up the ice on Saturday night in a contest against the University of Victoria Vikes. Halls scored the game’s first goal and the Saints went onto a dominant 6-1 victory at the Castlegar & District Recreation Complex. — Photo courtesy Selkirk College Saints

With two straight wins at home, the Selkirk College Saints will now take their grit and intensity on the road for the next month.

The Saints earned two important British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) points on Saturday night with an impressive 6-1 victory over the University of Victoria Vikes before a solid home crowd at the Castlegar & District Recreation Complex.

Regional News

City begins gathering final details on medical cannabis regulations in preparation for public meeting

by Timothy Schafer on 24 Jan 2017
in
Under the draft medical cannabis business licence bylaw the city will permit the use of cannabis dispensaries in specified downtown zones (red and orange), with “additional requirements limiting proximity to certain facilities and each other.” — Photo courtesy City of Nelson

A new pot of regulations are brewing over medical cannabis in Nelson as the city prepares to hash out its legal language to regulate the industry prior to the passing of federal law.

The introduction of what might comprise medical cannabis business licence regulations in Nelson were on the table for perusal Monday in city council’s committee-of-the-whole meeting.

Trail fitness centre to get $335,000 expansion

by Jacqui Stewart on 23 Jan 2017
in
Trail fitness centre to get $335,000 expansion

 The Trail Aquatic and Leisure Center will be expanding its fitness center in 2017 - the final planning stages for a 933-sq.-ft. additional space are under way. Parks and Recreation director Trisha Davison says her vision for the project would be for building to begin by April 1 and wrap up with the annual shutdown in August. No contract has yet been awarded for the project.

Provincial & National

B.C.’s tourism sector sees spike in visitors

by Contributor on 25 Jan 2017
in
The latest numbers from Statistics Canada show that from January to November 2016, a total of 5,143,414 international visitors arrived in B.C. to date last year, for an increase of 546,632 over 2015.

In the first 11 months of 2016, more than 5.1 million international visitors arrived in British Columbia, a 12.2% increase over the same time frame in 2015.

The latest numbers from Statistics Canada show that from January to November 2016, a total of 5,143,414 international visitors arrived in B.C. to date last year, for an increase of 546,632 over 2015. The same visitor numbers show in November 2016, a 13.1% increase in international visitor arrivals over November 2015, showing a total of 31,675 more visitors. 

Credit unions to keep special tax status one more year

by Contributor on 24 Jan 2017
in
According to Finance Minister Michael de Jong the change will be introduced Feb. 21 as part of Balanced Budget 2017.

B.C. credit unions will keep their preferential tax advantage a little longer as the provincial government intends to pause for one year the phase-out of the tax advantage credit unions have enjoyed.

The change will be introduced Feb. 21 as part of Balanced Budget 2017, Finance Minister Michael de Jong announced Tuesday.