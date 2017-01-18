Recent News

Business group lobbies for $40,000 feasibility study for bridge from college to downtown area
by Kyra Hoggan on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 1:51pm

A coalition of downtown business owners wants a $40,000 feasibility study for a pedestrian/bicycle bridge spanning the Columbia River between Selkirk College and Zuckerberg Island.

At its regular meeting Monday night, city council was asked to contribute $10,000 to the initiative. Presenter Jackie Letkeman told council that CBT has offered a verbal commitment to fund half the study, while Selkirk College would add a “modest  contribution”.

Also presenting on behalf of the group was Dr. Sandy Battista, owner of Head to Toe Holistic Health Clinic.

KI holds special meeting to discuss league expansion Sunday in Castlegar

by Nelson Daily Sports on 19 Jan 2017
in
Reps from Quesnel and Williams Lake met with the KI brass earlier this month to express interest in joining the 20-team league.

If you build it, they will come.

It appears the movie Field of Dreams, substituting Kootenay International Junior Hockey League President Bill Ohlhausen for actor Kevin Costner, will make a special showing during a meeting of the Board of Governors Sunday in Castlegar.

The KIJHL has been building since the league started in 1966. And now the Junior B league is considering more expansion after interest was expressed by a group of hockey people in both Quesnel and Williams Lake to join.

RDCK directors make Castlegar mayor’s day

by John Boivin on 19 Jan 2017
in
Castlegar Mayor Lawrence Chernoff admitted to be a bit overwhelmed following the support received from fellow directors at Thursday's RDCK board meeting. — John Boivin, The Nelson Daily

The mayor of Castlegar got a big boost Thursday from directors of the Regional District of the Central Kootenay during the monthly board meeting, when he came looking for support for improvements to his West Kootenay Regional Airport.

The directors pledged $32,500 to help pay for the cost of the study into the reliability of the airport, and how new technology might expand its landing and take-off limits.

RCMP report trio rescued after becoming lost in back country

by Nelson Daily Staff on 19 Jan 2017
in
RCMP report trio rescued after becoming lost in back country

Three men are safe after being rescued from the back country by Search and Rescue RCMP Sergeant Monty Taylor of the Kootenay Boundary Regional Detachment said in a media release Thursday.

Taylor said RCMP became involved in the search after the Salmo detachment received a call Wednesday (January 18) from a Nelson resident saying her boyfriend had activated an emergency distress signal on his SPOT GPS.

Taylor said the trio, in their mid-20's, had been on a back country ski excursion for the past few days after being dropped off at the Bombi Summit between Salmo and Castlegar.

Grand Forks to join thousands in Women's March against discrimination

by Shara JJ Cooper on 19 Jan 2017
in
Saturday, Grand Forks residents will join other Women's March on Washington rallies.

This Saturday, Grand Forks residents will rally in support of the Women's March on Washington. The march will begin at 10 a.m. in Gyro Park, next to the Grand Forks and District Public Library. Hot beverages will be available while participants listen to a few speakers before they start the march around the downtown core. 

RDCK January Board Meeting Highlights

by Contributor on 19 Jan 2017
in
Stephanie Whitney of Winlaw Volunteer Fire Department is the first female chief in the RDCK.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay held its first director's meeting of 2017 at board room on Lakeside Drive in Nelson.

Here are a few of the highlights of the Thursday meeting:

First Female Fire Chief

The RDCK has appointed its first female fire chief. Stephanie Whitney will assume leadership at the Winlaw Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Whitney has been with the department for nearly a decade. Chief Whitney replaces Jon Wollenberg.
 
Watershed Woes

UPDATED: Slow moving traffic through West Kootenay/Boundary region

by Nelson Daily Staff on 19 Jan 2017
in
Winter is back as the West Kootenay/Boundary got hit with an ambundance of the white stuff Wednesday night. — The Nelson Daily photo

Now that Environment Canada has lifted a Snowfall Warning that hovered over the West Kootenay/Boundary region for most of Wednesday, residents can now concentrate on digging out of the 20-plus centimeter dump that hit the area.

And what also comes with that digging out is the massive road interruptions throughout the region, starting at the Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 between Grand Forks and Creston.

Bernie Sanders' style grassroots fundraising it's not

by Dermod Travis on 19 Jan 2017
in
In a statement, the Liberal party reported that individual donors had outnumbered its corporate donors by a four-to-one margin in 2016.

Mere hours before the New York Times went to press with its look at the B.C. Liberal party's ethical scorecard, the party chose to get its 2016 fundraising results out ahead of the storm.

One last chance at political counter-spin and what a marvel of spin it was. U.S. Republican party strategist Karl Rove would have been proud.

In a statement released on Friday, the Liberal party reported that individual donors had outnumbered its corporate donors by a four-to-one margin in 2016, with 9,324 individuals and 1,876 corporations making donations.

BC Coroners Service Releases 2017 Illicit Drug Death Numbers

by Contributor on 18 Jan 2017
in
The December deaths bring the provisional numbers for the full year of 2016 to a total of 914.

The number of illicit drug deaths in B.C. continues to increase each month with December numbers the highest ever recorded in a single month in the province, according to the latest statistics from the BC Coroners Service.

Provisional data show that a total of 142 persons died as a result of illicit drug use during the month of December, an average of nine every two days.

The December deaths bring the provisional numbers for the full year of 2016 to a total of 914, an increase of almost 80% over the number of deaths in the previous year.