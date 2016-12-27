Recent News

Regional airport analysis supported
by Timothy Schafer on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 8:25am

During Monday's Nelson City Council meeting, it was discussed that the city will be helping to propel a feasibility report on the region’s main airport with a financial contribution for its analysis.

Council agreed to contribute $10,000 from the airport reserve fund to the City of Castlegar towards Jeppesen Aviation’s Registered Navigation Procedure Analysis for the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

Study at Selkirk College While Hitting the Slopes in World-renown West Kootenay

by Kirsten Hildebrand on 10 Jan 2017
Bryanne Mcelroy is studying Business Administration at Selkirk College. The Alberta native chose to move to the West Kootenay to pursue her education because of the great recreation opportunities, including snowboarding, offered in the region. — Photo courtesy Selkirk College

Strive for success at Selkirk College while enjoying unforgettable college life.

That’s the goal of 21-year-old Calgary native Bryanne Mcelroy. She packed up her snowboard and moved to the West Kootenay, a new Selkirk College student wanting a strong education to support her goal of starting her own business while enjoying epic powder days in her off time.

“I always wanted to move to a mountain town and when I visited here, I realized this was it,” says Mcelroy. “The snow was so good, unreal, I loved it.”

Funeral service today for Kale Hurd, 28

by Contributor on 10 Jan 2017
The family of Kale Robert John Hurd wishes to announce his sudden and tragic passing on Jan. 4, 2017. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at 1 p.m. at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 513 7 Ave., Castlegar. Reception to follow in the church hall.

We would also like to thank everyone for all of the love and support in this incredibly difficult time.

Anyone wanting to say good-bye to this beautiful soul is welcome to attend.

Selkirk College Saints Kick Off 2017 with Vital Weekend Test

by Bob Hall on 09 Jan 2017
The Selkirk College Saints and the Simon Fraser University Clan will tangle in a key two-game series this weekend at the Castlegar & District Recreation Complex. In the drive towards a fifth straight championship, Ashton McLeod (#11) and his Saints teammates can start 2017 on the right foot with a pair of wins against the first place Clan. — Photo courtesy Selkirk College Saints

If the Selkirk College Saints are to claim British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) supremacy in 2017, this weekend’s two-game series against the Simon Fraser University Clan will go a long way in setting the tone.

The four-time defending league champion Saints launch the second half of the season Friday at 7 pm. in the Castlegar & District Recreation Complex.

Heading into the weekend series with their Lower Mainland rivals, the Saints sit four points behind first place SFU who put together an impressive first half.

BCNU President says Thursday’s shooting at Boundary District Hospital could have been much worse

by Boundary Sentinel on 13 Jan 2017
A man walked who walked into Boundary District Hospital Thursday and shot himself is now being treated for his injuries and is in stable condition.
Nurses and front-line staff who work at Boundary District Hospital in Grand Forks are traumatized after a man walked into the emergency room on Thursday evening, pulled out a gun and shot himself.

The victim was airlifted to a Vancouver-area hospital and his condition is unknown.

Team Ursel begins defence of BC Senior Men's Curling crown

by Nelson Daily Sports on 12 Jan 2017
From left, clockwise, lead Fred Thomson of Nelson, third Dave Stephenson, skip Bob Ursel, both of Kelowna, and second Don Freschi of Trail, won the Vernon Bonspiel last weekend. — Submitted photo

The defending BC Senior Men's Curling Champions begin defence of their 2016 crown this weekend in Kelowna as regional curling playdowns commence throughout the province.

Kelowna's Bob Ursel and third Dave Stephenson, Trail second Don Freschi and Nelson lead Fred Thomson kick off the Okanagan Senior Men's Playdowns Saturday morning against Wayne Saboe of Kamloops in the four team event.

Mark Longworth of Vernon faces Frank Cseke of Salmon Arm in the other contest in the double knockout event.

Money makes the world go around

by Dermod Travis on 15 Jan 2017
It appears for politicians, time is money.

After 15 months on the job, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is embarking on a cross-Canada tour, ostensibly to reconnect with Canadians or at least those that can't afford $1,525 to bend his ear in private.

It seems Trudeau – and other federal cabinet ministers – have a fondness for political fundraising events held behind closed doors, far away from prying eyes.

In political slang better known as cash-for-access, not to be confused with its kissing cousin pay-to-play.

Government workers in B.C. paid 7.4 per cent higher wages than comparable private-sector workers

by The Fraser Institute on 12 Jan 2017
The study finds that government employees in B.C.—including federal, provincial and municipal workers—received 7.4 per cent higher wages, on average.

Government workers in B.C. receive 7.4 per cent higher wages on average than comparable workers in the private sector, and enjoy much more generous non-wage benefits, too, finds a new study by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.