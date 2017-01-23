Recent News

by Kyra Hoggan on Monday, January 23, 2017 - 3:22pm

Marchers from Castlegar, Trail, Nelson, Rossland, Salmo and the Slocan Valley came together in Castlegar Saturday morning for the Women’s March on Washington, organized by Cara-Lee Malange, community education coordinator with the Mir Centre for Peace.

Malange said she was delighted at the turn-out for the event.